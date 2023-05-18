CCISD rivalry renewed in UIL 5A Regional Quarterfinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi ISD baseball teams remain in the UIL 5A playoffs and now they are facing off. The No. 17 Carroll Tigers and No. 5 Ray Texans matched up for a three-game series in the Regional Quarterfinals.

"Pretty fun. We grew up playing with these guys," Keevyn Goss, Ray senior and Houston Christian signee, said. "You know, we know a good amount of stuff about them and we'll be ready though."

"I grew up playing against most of them," Jack Bell, Ray senior and Texas A&M signee said. "I know them personally off the field. Hang out with them, but I'm really excited to play them."

Ray and Carroll played one regular season game back in March. The Texans held off Carroll 6-5 despite the Tigers scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh.

"It's an amazing opportunity to play, especially them in the third round," Christopher Chavez, Carroll senior centerfielder, said. "I think it's going to be a good series in all. We just have a lot of momentum our way right now."

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students. No District passes allowed. THSCA, THSADA, THSBCA and ABCA passes will be allowed. Online tickets will be available for fans at the following link, https://corpuschristiisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all [corpuschristiisd.hometownticketing.com].

"We're pretty excited," Easton Hewitt, Carroll senior and TAMUK signee, said. "We're really pumped up about this game being the last two teams in CCISD, so we're really excited about how we feel and how the game is going to go."

Game 1-Thursday, May 18 at Cabaniss Stadium at 7 p.m., Carroll is the home team

Game 2-Friday, May 19 Cabaniss Stadium at 7 p.m., Ray is the home team

Game 3 (If needed)-Saturday, May 20 at Cabaniss Stadium at 2 p.m. Carroll is the home team