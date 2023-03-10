CBCA Inaugural Meet of Champions finals set for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association's inaugural Meet of Champions track and field invitational kickstarted the two-day event on Thursday. 5A participated in the prelims at Cabaniss Stadium, 4A at Rockport-Fulton, 3A and 2A at Banquete.

The finals on Friday feature the top 14 athletes in each event, five from 5A, four from 4A, three from 3A and two from 2A. The athletes will compete to see who is the best in the Coastal Bend.

"We want to make track a bigger deal and we want to be able to showcase all of the schools in the Coastal Bend and make it a really big deal for our kids and all of our communities," Mark Chester, Gregory-Portland assistant athletic director, said. "This track meet has 31 schools that are in the Coastal Bend, which is almost every school that we have that is represented here and having everybody competing against each other."

Tickets for the finals all-day access at Cabaniss Stadium will be $7 for adults and $3 for students. Money raised from the meet goes toward the CBCA's scholarships which are awarded to coaches kids at the end of the season.

"We're just really excited for the exposure and we want this to be a really big deal," Chester said. "We'd love to have Cabaniss sold out for the finals."

The field event finals start at 2:30 p.m. and the running finals follow around 6:30 p.m.

Below are the schools that will be participating:

5A



CC Carroll

CC Miller

CC Vets

CC Moody

CC Ray

CC King

4A



Alice

Ingleside

Calallen

Kingsville

Rockport

Orange Grove

Beeville

Robstown

Bishop

Sinton

Gregory-Portland

West Oso

3A & Below



Banquete

London

Ben Bolt

Mathis

Falfurrias

Odem

Freer

Premont

Edna

San Diego

Hebbronville

Santa Gertrudis

Taft

St. John Paul II

2023 Coastal Bend Coaches Association Inaugural Meet of Champions Schedule

Field Event Finals - 2:30 p.m.



Pole vault girls followed by the boys

High jump boys followed by the girls

Triple jump girls

Triple jump boys

Shot put girls

Discus boys

4:00 p.m.



Long Jump girls

Long Jump boys

Discus girls

Shot put boys

5:30 p.m.



Opening Ceremonies – Presentation of Colors

5:35 p.m.



Presentation – Meet honorees

5:45 p.m.



3200 Meter Run girls followed by the boys

5:50 p.m.



Presentation of Field Event Awards

Running Event Finals- Will be on rolling schedule (Times may be adjusted)

6:30 p.m.



400 Meter Relay girls followed by the boys

6:45 p.m.



800 Meter Run girls followed by the boys

7:00 p.m.



100 Meter Hurdles girls

7:10 p.m.



110 Meter Hurdles boys

100 Meter Wheelchair division

7:20 p.m.

100 Meter Dash girls followed by the boys

7:35 p.m.

800 Meter Relay girls followed by the boys

400 Meter Wheelchair division

7:50 p.m.



400 Meter Dash girls followed by the boys

8:05 p.m.



300 Meter Hurdles girls followed by the boys

8:20 p.m.



200 Meter Dash girls followed by the boys

8:35 p.m.



1600 Meter Run girls followed by the boys

8:50 p.m.



1600 Meter Relay girls followed by the boys

Presentation of all running events awards will be made immediately after each race. The top 6 places in each running even will be escorted to the awards stand immediately following the conclusion of each race.

CORRECTION: Kopp's time was 12.17, not 12.12. — Pilot Sports (@RPilotSports) March 9, 2023