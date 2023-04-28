Watch Now
Carroll shuts out Mission Veterans Memorial 7-0 in Bi-District game 1
Posted at 11:24 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 00:24:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll's Kiley Flores did not allow a single run against Mission Veterans Memorial in their UIL 5A Bi-District game 1 matchup of the series. The Lady Tigers shutout Mission 7-0.

Carroll's offense got started in the first inning when Kaetlyn Mendez hit a 2 RBI single. The Lady Tigers racked up 8 hits. Flores led Carroll with 3 hits in 4 at-bats.

Flores' performance on the mound ended allowing 6 hits while striking out 2 over 7 innings.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in Mission. If game 3 is necessary first pitch would be 30 minutes after game 2.

