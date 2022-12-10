Carroll honors 1973 state semifinal basketball team with a 61-49 win over Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Carroll Tigers boys basketball team honored their 1973 team in style tonight, defeating Ray 61-49. Milo Gonzales led the floor with a career-high 30 points.

"You know it's been great. We've had a great evening," Steve Frontz, Carroll 1973 graduate and 6-foot-11 post, said. "Bunch of us got together. Seen guys. Some of them I have not seen them in 50 years."

The game celebrated the 1972-73 team that advanced to the UIL 4A state semifinals basketball tournament. Led by Mike Kunstadt, who later was a TABC Hall of Famer, the Tigers' finished their season with a (32-5) record and averaged 70 points per game while only allowing 45 PPG.

"Really experienced," Steven Loveless, Carroll 1973 grad and point guard, said. "We had some older guys and of course obviously some bigger guys too, but we worked really well as a team together."

All five starters received All-District recognition in 1973: Steve Frontz (Unanimous All-District), Danny Kaspar (Unanimous All-District, State Tournament Team, Glenn Rollins (Honorable Mention All-District), Nellis Kelley (Honorable Mention All-District) and Preston Bailess (Honorable Mention All-District).

"Coach (Mike) Kunstadt was a great teacher, leader, fundamental guy and that's what made me successful in basketball," Bailess, Carroll 1975 grad and 6-foot-7 forward, said.

Six players from the 1972-72 team later played college basketball: Bailess (Utah State), Victor Melton (Midwestern State), Kenny Kaspar (Texas A&I), Glenn Rollins (Lake City J.C. - Florida), Frontz (Southwest Texas State), and Danny Kaspar (University of North Texas).