Carroll finds luck in 13th inning and Veterans Memorial outscores G-P

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field did not disappoint on Wednesday. Game two finished in 13 innings in favor of Carroll over King 5-4. Veterans Memorial found a late surge over Gregory-Portland to win 6-2.

The Carroll Tigers and King Mustangs were tied 4-4 in their UIL District 29-5A duel until the 13th inning. The Tigers tallied 12 hits in the game.Prince Roland led the team with 3 hits in 5 at-bats.

Carroll survives 13 inning thriller over King 5-4

Veterans Memorial starting pitcher was dominant on the mound, dealing 10 strikeouts and allowing 8 hits and 2 runs over 7 innings while walking 1 batter.