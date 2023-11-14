Carroll catcher Dae Palomo signs to play DI baseball at UTSA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers celebrated college signing for senior catcher Dae Palomo on Monday as he inked his commitment to play Division I baseball for the UTSA Roadrunners.

Over the past four years, Palomo is one of two DI baseball players from Mary Carroll High School. Don't let his 5'5" fool you - he has good awareness behind the plate and a strong arm that can throw out a runner trying to steal.

Palomo started playing catcher at 9-years-old, and becoming a Roadrunner is a dream come true.

"When I was little my mom took me to UTSA and we took pictures on the field. I always wanted to go there," Palomo said. "They were my first offer and they offered me a full ride, so I had to take it. I'm glad it's two hours away so my mom can make every game because I can't play a game without here there, so it feels pretty good to know they're close by."

Palomo joins London senior infielder Mason Jacob, who signed last week to play for UTSA. Palomo plans on studying kinesiology.