Carroll bounces back defeating Flour Bluff 8-4 at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets fell 8-4 to the Carroll Tigers at Whataburger Field on Tuesday in a UIL district 29-5A south zone matchup.

The Hornets took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Carroll answered scoring 2 runs. It wasn't until the fifth inning when the tide turned in favor of the Tigers scoring 5 runs in the frame.

Carroll starting pitcher Christian Hernandez earned the win, only surrendering 7 hits and 4 runs while striking out 5 and walking 4 batters over 6.2 innings.