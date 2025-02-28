Watch Now
Carroll and Tuloso-Midway softball off to hot start in BSN Sports Bayfront Bash 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The BSN Sports 3-day Bayfront Bash softball tournament and Baseball Classic are underway in Corpus Christi. On day 1, Carroll beat their two opponents and Tuloso-Midway split.

Carroll held off London 3-1 (HIGHLIGHTS) and Brownsville Veterans Memorial 6-1.

4A Tuloso-Midway earned a tough win to start the tournament 5-2 over 6A San Benito (HIGHLIGHTS). Right after, the Cherokees played Santa Gertrudis Academy and fell 8-2.

