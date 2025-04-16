Calallen's Meador and Leal lead Lady Cats at the plate, outscoring Tuloso-Midway 15-4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats stay undefeated in UIL 4A District 31 after outscoring Tuloso-Midway 15-4 on Tuesday. That win secured the district championship.

Calallen senior and UTSA signee Brookelynn Meador wnt 5-for-3 at the plate, hitting a 3-run homer to center field in the fifth innings and a 2 RBI double in the second inning. Kris Leal went 4-for-4 at the plate as the nine-hole batter for 3 runs and 3 RBI. The Lady Cats piled up 16 hits in the game.

Bianca Gonzales earned the win on the mound. The starter surrendered only 4 hits and 4 runs over 6 innings, while striking out 4 and walking 4 batters.