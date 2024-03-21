Calallen's Hinojosa and Medina eyeing records, bringing 835 pound squat to state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are taking 11 seniors to state boys powerlifting this season. A trip to Abilene that ends on Friday.

“My goal at state is I want to come out in history," Hinojosa said. "I want to be the top to ever do it. I want my name to be known and that’s what I’m hoping to do this year.”

Hinojosa will enter the Division 2 state powerlifting meet with a bench max of 635 pounds. That’s 65 pounds heavier than the state record for the 275 weight class.

“For bench last year I ended off with a 500 at state, and now I’ve improved to almost more than 100 pounds.”

However, it’s his squat that’s caught our attention. 835 pounds, just 25 shy of the record.

“It was an amazing feeling, especially in the moment," Hinojosa said. "It was something unreal.”

Hinojosa is not the only Wildcat looking to leave his mark. Senior Luke Medina has bench pressed 525 pounds in the 181 weight class. 75 over the state record.

“From last year I’ve improved a lot because I’ve gained about 15 pounds since I’m changing weight classes,” Medina said.

The job is not done. 11 Calallen lifters will compete at state on Friday in Abilene.

“The Calallen program is pretty great," Medina said. "Coach Hoff puts a good program for us together, and it’s definitely got us way stronger throughout the season.”

CALALLEN STATE QUALIFIERS

Brody Wyatt - 114 weight class

Connor Rackley - 123 weight class

Joaquin Soliz - 165 weight class

Ricardo Rodriguez - 165 weight class

Jaden Cantu - 165 weight class

Luke Medina - 181 weight class (Ranked No. 1 going into state)

- Squat Max: 700 pounds, State Record: 690 / Bench Max: 525, State Record: 450 / Total: 1750, State Record: 1800

Tristian Luna - 198 weight class

Marcos Acosta - 220 weight class

Richard Rubio - 220 weight class

Fabian Saenz - 242 weight class

Aiden Hinojosa - 275 weight class (Ranked No. 1 going into state)

- Squat Record: 835, State Record: 860 / Bench Record: 635, State Record: 570 / Total: 2100, State Record: 2010