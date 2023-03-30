Calallen's Gonzalez signs DI scholarship to play for Lamar University volleyball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats honored senior libero and defensive specialist Monique Gonzalez on signing to play for Lamar University volleyball. Gonzalez is the first DI signee under Calallen head coach Ashley Pettus.

Gonzalez ended her Lady Cats career with 1,899 digs, 285 assists and 159 ace serves, and signing with Lamar was a very special moment for her.

"It is really exciting for me. It was my dream ever since I was a little girl, so it is just so relieving to have achieved it and it took a lot of years and a lot of working hard and time to play Division 1 volleyball," Monique Gonzalez, Calallen senior libero, said. "My sister was going to go play volleyball, but she got injured her junior year, so that was sad. This is kind of a special moment for me for here, so I kept it going for the both of us."