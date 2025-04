The Calallen Lady Cats improve their record to (22-4) and (6-0) in UIL 4A District 31 after shutting out Zapata 10-0 on Friday. This is Calallen's fifth district shutout this season. They've only allowed 1 run to Tuloso-Midway.

Calallen junior Audryna Almaraz drove in 4 runs with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Also in the frame, Kris Leal hit an RBI single and Kyle Butcher added a 2 RBI single.