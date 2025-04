CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A No. 1 Calallen Wildcats, led by Chase Lynch, overpowered No. 6 Tuloso-Midway 11-1 on Tuesday in UIL 4A District 31.

Chase Lynch drove in 5 runs on 3 hits, including an inside the park home run in the third inning.

Calallen starting pitcher Collier Carroll earned the win for Calallen. The starter pitched a complete game, only surrendering 3 hits and 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 3 and walking 2.