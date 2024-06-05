Calallen wins in extras 3-2 over Spring Hill, advancing to UIL 4A State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Calallen Wildcats (31-10-1) are going back to the UIL 4A State Championship for the first time in 13 years after holding off Spring Hill 3-2 in the UIL 4A State Semifinals. The game went eight innings.

Calallen's Tress Vasquez got things going in the first inning with an RBI triple. Good defense held off Spring Hill until the fourth inning when Mason Barnes hit an RBI double.

Calallen responded in the sixth inning when Drayson Gamez hit an RBI single, and that wasn't the last time he made a play. After Spring Hill tied it up in the seventh inning, sending it to extras, Gamez reached first on an error bringing home Drayton Mitchell for the game winning run.

Wildcats starting pitcher Coll Carroll lasted 6.1 innings, dealing 3 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits, 2 runs and 4 walks. Cody Andrade closed the game for 1.2 innings. He struckout 2 and only allowed 1 hit.

The State Championship is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Canyon or Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at UT Austin.