CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats won the volleyball district championship in back-to-back seasons after sweeping Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday. Calallen competes in UIL 4A District 31.

Calallen defeated Tuloso-Midway for the second time this fall, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13. Calallen currently has a 28-0 record.