Calallen teachers and fans celebrate baseball's back-to-back Round Rock road trips

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats baseball team is back in the State Championship for the second year in-a-row. They fell short last spring, but all year they’ve stayed locked in looking to return to the UIL 4A-DI title game.

Teachers like Denisse Trevino are excited to go support the boys.

"We are so proud of our students, and obviously of our families," said Trevino. "We're ready to win this. Vamos guys! Vamos!"

Calallen has an opportunity to become the first school in Coastal Bend history to win the baseball and softball State Championship in the same season. Softball mom and teacher Jessica Almaraz is thrilled to see the baseball team with another chance.

"It's super exciting," said Almaraz. "We've seen this boys growing up playing baseball, and it's just so exciting to finally see them make it this far again and hopefully they can bring home the gold."

Calallen (34-2) will play Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-4) in the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.