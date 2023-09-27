Calallen takes district lead over Tuloso-Midway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL District 31 4A lead was on the line in high school volleyball on Tuesday Volleys. The Calallen Lady Cats and Tuloso-Midway Cherokees entered the night with a (20-8) overall record and (4-0) district record. It was a very close game all four sets, but Calallen held off Tuloso-Midway 3-1.

Grace Martinez led the team with 27 assists and Garza totaled 19.

SCORES

Calallen 3, Tuloso-Midway 1 (25-23, 27-25, 25-22 and 25-19)

*Kills- Autumn Garza 11, Taylor Paredez 9

*Assists- Grace Martinez 27, Garza 19

*Digs- Lauren Dillon 23, Layla Hernandez 23

*Blocks- Jordyn Thibodeaux 5, Taylor Paredez 3

*Aces- Paredez 4, Dillon 2

Moody 3, Carroll 0 (27-25, 25-23 and 25-19)

*Kills- Madilynn Cantu 17, Emery Johnson 6, Allerina Martinez 4

*Assist- Aubrey Guerra 23,

*Digs- Aubrey Guerra 20, Julia Perales 12, Madilynn Cantu 10, Brianna Perez 10

*Blocks- Allerina Martinez 1

*Ace- Julia Perales 2,

Miller 0, Gregory-Portland 3

Flour Bluff 3, Ray 1

Refugio 0, Skidmore-Tynan 3

Goliad 3, George West 0

Sinton 3, Orange Grove 0

King 2, Veterans Memorial 3

Robstown 3, Alice 1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13)