Calallen sweeps Valley View, wins UIL 4A-DI Bi-District playoff game two 22-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats win their first round playoff series against Valley View 12-0 and 22-3. Their UIL 4A-DI game two matchup was led by Aiden Flores who drove in 5 runs on 3 hits.

Calallen scored 14 runs in the first inning, and added 6 runs on 5 hits in the second inning. The Wildcats collected 19 total hits in the game.

Hayden Brock earned the win on the mound. The pitcher game up only 2 hits and 1 run over 2 innings, while striking out 3 batters and walking 1.

In game one, Coll Carroll pitched a perfect game through 5 innings. He dealt 12 strikeouts.

They'll play the winner of El Campo and Beeville.