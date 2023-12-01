Calallen sweeps first day of second annual Battle on the Bay tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 high school girls basketball teams from as far north as Dallas and as far south as La Joya met up at Calallen High School for their second annual Battle on the Bay three-day tournament.

Day 1 SCORES

Stephenville 47, Central Heights 37

Montgomery 49, Beeville 47

Calallen 44, Giddings 36

Tenaha 54, West Oso 32

Midland 49, Beeville 37

Central Heights 51, Poth 47

Lovejoy 74, West Oso 61 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Alamo Heights 48, La Joya 23

Calallen 50, Eagle Pass Winn 35 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Palmview 50, Alvin 32

Calallen tips off the Gold Champions Bracket on Friday at 2:40 p.m. against the winner of Midland and Montgomery.

