Calallen state champions continue playing together, signing with UT Tyler softball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2023 UIL 4A state champion Calallen Lady Cats celebrated early college signing day with two of their seniors, Megan Geyer and Alaunah Almaraz. Both infielders signed their National Letter of Intent to play Division II softball at UT Tyler.

"It meant the world. I'm just happy that we were able to go to school together and then find a college that would allow us both to go together," Almaraz said. "You now it just means a lot that we will be able to start our journey together and finish it together."

Geyer and Alamarz started competing in sports together when they were 6-years-old.

"It means a lot to me because Alaunah and I have always been on the same team," Geyer said. "So going to college together it makes it all better."

