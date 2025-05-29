Calallen softball receives stylish UIL State sendoff for third straight season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the third straight season, Calallen softball was sent to the UIL State Championship in style.

Fans and family, like junior pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux’s father Cody, lined up with posters to support the Lady Cats as they look to win their third straight team title.

“First year was the most excitingn" Thibodeaux said. "They’ve worked hard this year. We’re excited for them of course. This is a whole new team than it has been the last two years.”

Angela Mounts’ says it’s important to give back, even though her daughter Makenzie is now in college.

“It makes me feel good. My daughter graduated last year, so she won State twice," Mounts said. "It’s just amazing how much support the community gives to these girls.”

Connie Rodriguez is going to Austin for her daughter Kailyn, who is one of six freshman on the State roster.

“I’m excited for my daughter that she’s there to support her team,” Rodriguez said.

The Lady Cats and Andrews Mustangs will battle for the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas at Austin. This is the same time UT-Austin baseball team will be playing Houston Christian in the NCAA DI Austin Regional, so arrive early for parking.