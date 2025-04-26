Calallen shuts out Valley View for Bi-District championship, Carroll falls in game 1

The high school softball playoffs kicked off this week with UIL 4A defending state champion Calallen showing their power while Carroll faces an uphill battle after dropping their series opener.

Calallen wasted no time asserting their dominance in a one-game Bi-District playoff against Valley View in Class 4A-DI action. The Lady Cats exploded for 8 runs in the first inning alone. Audryna Almaraz added to their 2-0 lead with a Texas Leaguer down the third base line that brought home Kylie Butcher.

Brookelynn Meador added to the advantage with a line drive to right field that scored Brianna Beltran, extending the lead to 7-0. Butcher capped off the first-inning outburst with a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Kris Leal to score, making it 8-0.

Calallen continued their dominance throughout the game, ultimately shutting out Valley View 15-0 in a contest that ended after just four innings. Bianca Gonzalez earned the win on the mound, striking out three batters while allowing just one hit and one walk in the complete game performance.

Calallen shuts out Valley View 15-0 in Bi-District playoff victory

In Class 5A-DII action, the Carroll Lady Tigers hosted Laredo Nixon in Game 1 of their best-of-3 Bi-District series.

Carroll started strong when Kaeleigh Mendez tripled to right-center field to lead off the game. Ameris Garcia followed with a line drive single up the middle that scored Mendez, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 advantage.

Laredo Nixon's defense made several key plays, including an impressive catch by Kivana Hernandez, who snagged a line drive in foul territory and turned back for a tag to complete a double play. The Mustangs' offense came alive in the fifth inning and never looked back, ultimately defeating Carroll 11-7 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the Carroll-Laredo Nixon series is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hebbronville, with the Lady Tigers facing elimination.