CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats out hit Robstown 14-0 on Friday.

Jordyn Thibodeaux earned the win for Calallen, allowing 1 hit over 5 innings while striking out 6 batters and walking 1.

The Lady Cats tallied 15 total hits. Audryna Almaraz led Calllen with 3 RBI, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Kris Leal led the team with 3 hits. Brookelynn Meador and Kaylie Lopez each hit home runs.