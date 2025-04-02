Calallen shuts out H.M. King 18-0 in coach Steve Chapman's 1,200th career win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TXHSB 4A No. 1 ranked Calallen Wildcats shutout H.M. King 18-0 on Tuesday. The best part was seeing head coach Steve Chapman earn his 1,200th career win.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the first inning thanks to Blake Quinn hitting an RBI double, Drayton Mitchell adding an RBI single and Dallin DeBellas hitting a 2 RBI double. Calallen accumulated 13 hits in the game.

Hayden Brock earned the win for Calallen. The righty allowed 1 hit over 3 innings while striking out 2 batters. Cody Andrade came in to close for 1 inning. He struck out 1 batter.

Next up for Calallen the Wildcats travel to Zapata on Friday.

STEVE CHAPMAN STATS COURTESY OF STEVEN FLOYD

43 years

1,200 wins

269 losses

7 ties

429 district wins

96 district losses

20 district titles

6 co-district titles

2 zone titles

35 years in the playoffs

33 consecutive years in the playoffs (excluding 2020)

209 playoff wins

65 playoff losses

13 trips to State Tournament

12-10 record at State Tournament

9-4 record in Semi-Finals

3-6 record in Championship

Career win #1 occurred on 3/1/1983 - 12-8 victory over CC Miller at Cabaniss Field. Mitch Shaw was the winning pitcher in relief of Stacy Sacky.