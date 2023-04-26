Calallen sends first girls golf team to state in program history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen is making school history in golf. The Lady Cats are sending their first team to the UIL 4A state tournament.

This feat is a huge deal considering no individual has ever qualified from Calallen girls golf according to stats dating back to 1994. Calallen's team features junior Brooke Caldwell, lone senior Kayla Brotherton, junior Kaylee Larson and sophomores Lexi Fowler and Addison Williams.

"It's really exciting," Caldwell said. "I think it's an honor to be the first and I think it's awesome that we're all friends and we can hold that together."

The UIL 4A girls golf state championships are May 15-16 in Kingsland at Legends Golf Course. The boys compete May 22-23. For more information on UIL state golf click here.