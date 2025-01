Calallen projected No. 1; 6 Coastal Bend teams ranked in preseason poll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — THSB Magazine released their preseason poll, and 6 Coastal Bend baseball teams landed on the rankings. Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and Sinton in 4A. Bishop, London and Falfurrias in 3A.

4A PRESEASON POLL

No. 1 Calallen (6 returning starters (37-10) State Runner-Up team)

No. 5 Tuloso-Midway (9 returning starters, (30-7) Regional Quarterfinalist)

No. 7 Sinton (8 returning starters, (25-10) Area Finalist)