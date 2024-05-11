Calallen outblasts Devine in UIL 4A Regional Quarterfinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 1 UIL 4A softball Calallen Lady Cats defeated the Devine Arabians in two games 11-0 and 11-1.

In game two, Alaunah Almaraz started scoring in the first inning with an RBI single. Kiana Vargas hit a 2 RBI single and then Makenzie Mounts doubled scoring 2 RBI. The Lady Cats accumulated 11 hits in the game.

Bianca Gonzales earned the win for Calallen. She gave up 3 hits and 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 4 batters and walking 2.

Up next, Calallen will play Sealy in round four of playoffs.