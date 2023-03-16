Calallen holds off Marlow 2-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are now (15-1) after holding off the Marlow, Okla. Outlaws 2-1 on Wednesday at Steve Chapman Field.

Dawson Byars, Calallen's closer, was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. He struck out four batters in two innings. Hayden Brock was the starter on the hill. He lasted five innings while only allowing 1 run, 8 hits and 1 walk while striking out 5 batters.

Outlaws pitcher Brisco Smith took the loss for Marlow surrendering 1 run and 1 hit over 1.1 innings. Their starter Hudson Morgan, a freshman Oklahoma State commit, only allowed 1 hit and 1 run over five innings while striking out 3 batters.

Calallen was led by Justin Calderon and Ysaih Sanchez at the plate. Each collected 1 hit.

The Wildcats host Pleasanton on Thursday at 7 p.m.