Calallen grad, Valerie Perez, selected to USA Women's Baseball World Cup roster

Valerie Perez is following her dream after being selected to the USA Women's Baseball final 20-player roster that will compete in the IX World Cup. The Calallen and TAMU-CC grad is one of five rookies on the team, and the only player from Texas.

"Mostly I had to look to men like MLB baseball players of course. How many people go out and do a play on the run trying to look like Derek Jeter, you know what I mean? Now there's other people in softball and baseball that other women or girls that are young have to look up to, so I'm trying to do my best to give that option to somebody that may not know they have it," Perez said. "Honestly after I graduated college I didn't really know that it was an option, and so when I found it was a very attainable goal that's been a huge motivation for me just to be able to wear the colors and represent our country. Especially since I'm the only one from Texas, represent our state and more importantly our city."

Perez said her father Rene, who passed away during COVID, would be very proud. This is in memory of Rene.

The U.S. Women's National Team will train at Beyer Stadium - the former home of the Rockford Peaches - in Illinois, on August 3, at Simmons Field – former home of the Kenosha Comets – in Wisconsin, on August 4, and at Siebert Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 6.

World No. 4 USA will compete in Group A of the first stage of the IX WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup from August 8-13 in Thunder Bay, Canada. They will face No. 3 Canada, No. 8 Australia, No. 10 Korea, No. 11 Hong Kong and No. 12 Mexico.

Saturday, July 22, the Corpus Christi Hooks Milb AA baseball team is hosting a Women of Sports Panel. The event is 11-noon at the Brewster Street Ice House Downtown. Guest speakers include Valerie Perez, local college coaches, Houston Astros Director of Player Development Sara Goodrum, and orthopedic surgeon Dr. April Hallquist.

Guests planning to attend the panel event are encouraged to RSVP here. All guests in attendance will be entered into a drawing for door prizes during the event.