Calallen falls 3-1 in State Championship, but ends 13 year drought

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats (37-9) fell short 3-1 to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the UIL 4A State Championship Thursday evening in Austin. The Wildcat seniors end their career with their heads held high knowing they ended a 13 year drought of playing for the title.

This season marked the Wildcats 13th State Tournament appearance in baseball program history.

Calallen Baseball UIL 4A State Championship Titles

2008: Calallen wins 11-1 over Waxahachie in 5 innings

2005: Calallen wins 10-3 over Waco Midway

2000: Calallen wins 8-6 over Port Neches-Groves in 9 innings