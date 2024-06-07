AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats (37-9) fell short 3-1 to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the UIL 4A State Championship Thursday evening in Austin. The Wildcat seniors end their career with their heads held high knowing they ended a 13 year drought of playing for the title.
This season marked the Wildcats 13th State Tournament appearance in baseball program history.
Calallen Baseball UIL 4A State Championship Titles
2008: Calallen wins 11-1 over Waxahachie in 5 innings
2005: Calallen wins 10-3 over Waco Midway
2000: Calallen wins 8-6 over Port Neches-Groves in 9 innings
Calallen falls 3-1 in State Championship, but ends 13 year drought
Calallen's Chase Lynch game face ready pre-game
Calallen's Hayden Brock and teammate pre-game
Calallen young fan ready for State Championship 2024
Calallen senior Justin Calderon after State Runner-Up finish
Calallen senior RJ Cruz hugged by teammate
Calallen falls to Liberty-Eylau 3-1 in 2024 UIL 4A State Championship
Steve Chapman hugs Calallen faculty after State Runner-Up finish
Calallen players hug after State Runner-Up finish
DSC00030.JPG
Calallen baseball head coach Steve Chapman with State Runner-Up medal
Calallen senior Tress Vasquez and sophomore Drayton Mitchell hug
Calallen baseball 2024 UIL 4A State Runner-up
Calallen baseball head coach Steve Chapman
Calallen baseball head coach Steve Chapman says how proud he is of his players after falling in the Championship 3-1
Calallen's final prayer to end the 2024 season
Steve Chapman hugs seniors after 3-1 loss in UIL 4A baseball State Championship 2024
