Calallen dedicates UIL 4A state semifinal victory to 5-year-old battling leukemia

AUSTIN, Texas — A team is a family and like any family, they work together to overcome trials and celebrate successes together. The Calallen Lady Cats are no exception, having made their way back to the UIL 4A state championship since their last appearance in 2021.

The team, however, recently expanded to include one special person: 5-year-old Eva Elena Perez, who is currently battling leukemia.

Eva is the daughter of Alyssa Lorzano, the head volleyball coach at Banquette and is a huge sports lover, according to Calallen's Coach Cardona.

Even while in the hospital receiving her treatments, Eva found the time and energy to support the Lady Cats, wishing them luck on their semifinal game against the Aubrey Chaparrals.

The Lady Cats responded by dedicating their game to Eva.

"Thank you for all your support," Calallen softball said in unison. "Tomorrow night (Thursday) we will be dedicating our game to you by wearing a yellow ribbon. We love you Eva!"

Calallen ended up beating Aubrey 5 - 1, really bringing the "light and life" to their dedication to Eva.

That is the slogan and hashtag for Eva's battle against leukemia, because her name, "Eva" translates to "life" and "Elena" to "light".

"We dedicated basically the state game for her," Alaunah Almaraz, Calallen junior, said.

The Lady Cats also wore pink in honor of Mrs. Studdard, a fifth grade teacher who battled breast cancer.

If you would like to help Eva and her family cover expenses in her fight with cancer, you can donate to CashApp at $Lessie2320.