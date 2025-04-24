Calallen boys golf team and H.M. King seniors rep Coastal Bend at UIL 4A State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen boys golf is making history as they prepare for their first-ever team appearance at the UIL 4A State Tournament, with team chemistry and dedication driving their success.

"We have a lot of team dinners. We play some fun games together," said Calallen junior golfer Jace Commpton. "We're always out here on the weekends, and it's just nice being part of the first team to be able to go and I like seeing the seniors on the team being able to go."

Gage Hirschfield finished third overall at District and fifth at Regionals, helping propel the team to their historic qualification.

"It feels good. It's going to be a lot of fun," Hirschfield said. "Bunch of enjoyment with my teammates and people I've played with. I have learned a lot and just excited to be going to State."

The achievement carries special significance for the freshman golfer, as he follows a family legacy. 25 years ago, Calallen sent their first individual qualifier to the State Tournament – Hirschfield's father, Jon Ross.

"I feel great following in his footsteps, especially with this team we've been able to put together. I just hope I'm trying to make him proud," said Hirschfield.

Larissa Liska

The proud father has watched his son, since he was 4-years-old, and teammates develop their skills over the years.

"I've seen all of these boys since they were little playing together and it's pretty incredible. I'm proud of him. Proud of the boys. I had faith they could do it and they did it," said Jon Ross Hirschfield.

Interesting fact. John Ross was a dual-sport spring athlete. The same year he qualified for State golf in 2000, the Calallen baseball team he played for won State.

H.M. King seniors ready for UIL 4A State golf 2025

The UIL 4A State Golf Tournament will take place May 5-6 at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland near Austin.

In other 4A golf news, the H.M. King Brahmas are continuing their state success by sending two seniors to the State Tournament: Sergio Ramirez and Dylon Everett. This marks Ramirez's first trip to State, where he's been performing well off the tee.

"It's pretty cool. I mean my coach (Jose Vilches) has gone to State multiple times," Ramirez said. "He's never gone with 2 individuals. It's always been as a team, so it's pretty special."

For Everett, this is his third time advancing to State, having qualified his freshman year with the team and sophomore season as an individual before falling short last year after battling injuries throughout the season.

"Just really means a lot because falling short last year by like 3 strokes to the cut line to make it to State really hurt," Everett said."Knowing that I had the potential to make it and I was playing good all season. Capitalizing on that this year was really great for me."