Calallen baseball and softball shut out Tuloso-Midway in UIL district 31-4A matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen baseball and softball shut out Tuloso-Midway in their UIL district 31-4A matchup on Friday. The softball team won 15-0 and baseball won 9-0.

The baseball team tied up the season series after falling in game one 2-0. The Wildcats got on the board in the bottom of the first after Blake quinn doubled, Tress Vasquez singled and Justin Calderon was struck by a pitch. Each scoring one run.

The dagger was in the fourth inning when Vasquet hit a 2-run home run for the 7-0 lead.

Drayton Mitchell earned the win on the mound only allowing 3 hits over 7 innings while striking out 3 and walking 1 batter.

Despite losing their first district game of the season to Calallen, Tuloso-Midway baseball still holds the lead in the district.

In softball, Calallen senior Alaunah Almaraz drove in 4 runs on 3 hits to lead the Lady Cats. She started things off with a 2-run homer in the first inning. Megan Geyer added another homer in the second inning.

Pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux only allowed 2 hits over 4 innings, while striking out 7 and walking 1 batter.