Calallen baseball and softball defeat Tuloso-Midway, Almaraz hits grand slam

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both Calallen baseball and softball defeated Tuloso-Midway on Friday in their first UIL District 31-4A matchup of two this season.

The Wildcats baseball team shut out the Warriors 6-0. Hayden Brock took the win for Calallen. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing 6 hits and 0 runs while striking out 2 and walking 1 batter.

Calallen totaled 12 hits. Justin Calderon, Dawson Byars and Chase Lynch all managed multiple hits for the Wildcats and Ysaih Sanchez recorded the fifth RBI of the game.

The Lady Cats defeated the Cherokees 10-4, and it was all done in the fourth inning for the Wildcats. Kayden Trevino, Megan Geyer, Alaunah Almaraz and Makenzie Mounts each had RBI's in the inning including a grand slam from Almaraz. The first of her career.

Calallen freshman Jordyn Thibodeaux earned the victory on the rubber. She only surrendered 4 runs on 7 hits over 5.1 innings.

Tuloso-Midway's offense ended with Talina Valdez and Abby Hill racking up 2 hits each. Rayven Ramos ended with 1 hit and 1 RBI and Aubrey Gilchrist hit a solo home run in the third inning.