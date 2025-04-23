Calallen and Veterans Memorial prep for playoffs, Lady Cats win 4-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of the Coastal Bend's top-ranked softball teams squared off this week in preparation for the high school playoffs that begin at the end of this week. UIL 4A No. 8-ranked Calallen defeated Class 5A No. 8-ranked Veterans Memorial 4-1 in a non-district contest showcasing the region's elite talent.

"We don't need to travel. Let's not travel. Let's play each other," Calallen softball head coach Teresa Lentz said. "You know they've done an amazing job this past season, and I'm really excited for them and what they're going to do in the playoffs. For us there's no better teams to play than each other."

Calallen sophomore Kylie Butcher got the Lady Cats off to a strong start with a solo home run, giving her team a 1-0 lead. Butcher went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Veterans Memorial answered in the third inning when sophomore Parker Malone hit a line drive up the middle. An error on the play allowed Desi Garcia to score from first base, tying the game at 1-1.

"This is going to be perfect for us. I mean nobody better to play," Veterans Memorial softball head coach Paula Salinas said. "They've got full depth. They've got pitching, they've got hitting and they've got some great defense. This is exactly what we are going to need to go into playoffs."

Salinas recently surpassed 600 career wins as a head coach.

In the bottom of the frame, Calallen senior and UTSA signee Brookelyn Meador blasted a home run over the left-center field wall, putting the Lady Cats back on top 2-1.

Later in the same inning with two outs, Audryna Almaraz delivered a clutch line drive to deep center field that scored Butcher, helping Calallen build their lead.

Calallen pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux was impressive in relief, recording 7 strikeouts as the Lady Cats held on for the 4-1 victory.

Veterans Memorial begins its UIL 5A-D1 Bi-District playoffs with a best-of-3 series against La Joya Palmview. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Field. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. in La Joya, with game 3 following 30 minutes after if necessary.

Calallen, the two-time defending state champions, will host Valley View for a one-game Bi-District playoff in UIL 4A-D1. First pitch is Friday at 7 p.m.