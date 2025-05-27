Branded in the Grind: Calallen softball playing for third straight State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen softball dynasty continues to reign as the Lady Cats have a chance to win three consecutive UIL State Championships.

"It means a lot to me to play with these girls and to get coached by these coaches," Calallen junior pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux said. "It's really fantastic."

It has taken hard work, determination, focus and being "Branded in the Grind".

"I just feel like it means we get to leave our mark," Calallen senior pitcher Bianca Gonzales said. "We get to let everybody know this is how we play and how we work hard. This is us. This is how we are."

Calallen graduated seniors in key roles last spring. Those shoes were tough to fill, but the players who sat on the bench last year are holding their own and making their mark.

"They know what it takes. They've been here," Calallen softball head coach Teresa Lentz said. "They know, but they haven't been able to do it, so our goal this year was to get in the reps of course. Also to give them that experience that they need to prepare themselves for these moments, prepare themselves for the Liberty series that we just faced, to prepare themselves for the Fredericksburg series and for all of that pressure."

Thibodeaux recently surpassed 600 career strikeouts. Her confidence on the mound comes from her defense.

"It helps me a lot because I know if I give up a hit or anything my defense is going to be there to back me up and get the out or make whatever play they need to make," Thibodeaux said.

The Lady Cats battled in the last two series, going three games against Fredericksburg and 2024 State Runner-up Liberty. Gonzales joined the Calallen varsity roster last year, and is excited to play for another title.

"It means a lot to me that like I know that all my girls work so hard," Gonzales said. "The fight is so worth it, and how long our season is there's a great bond with all of us."

Calallen softball has a (33-6) record so far this season. Now there's just one more game to go.

"God willing we're able to do it again," Lentz said. "I know we're right there. I know the girls have what it takes. They've worked hard. They've just got to do it now."

The Lady Cats and Andrews Mustangs will battle for the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas at Austin.