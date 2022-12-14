Bishop's buckets defeat No. 23 Calallen 55-30 to open district

BISHOP, TX — The Bishop Badgers are proving time and time again on the court that they should not be overlooked. The past two seasons Bishop advanced to the UIL 3A state semifinals. This year they are competing in 4A, and so far they hold a (13-3, 1-0) record after defeating No. 23 Calallen 55-30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Skidmore-Tynan 70, Three Rivers 20

Sinton 37, Goliad 34

Agua Dulce 32, Premont 67

Refugio 42, Kenedy 43

West Oso 46, Aransas Pass 49

Woodsboro 30, Yorktown 55

Floresville 44, Gregory-Portland 85