Bishop's Buchanan and Wilson ink commitment to Texas A&M-Kingsville

BISHOP, Texas — Two Bishop Badgers inked their National Letter of Intent to play college sports on Wednesday. Both seniors inked their commitment to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Brian Buchanan will play shortstop and pitcher for the javelinas. He is a 5-foot-10 right-hander.

"It's my hometown," Brian Buchanan, Bishop senior, said. "I grew up in Porky's Pack you know going to Javelina games. I've always watched Javelina baseball games and it's just a great place to play and a great place to be."

Kingsville's football roster adds 5-foot-11 wide receiver Jace Wilson. He joins a Javelinas team that started their recent season undefeated with 7 wins.

"It's been my hometown since I was a little kid and it's right down the street and I really love the campus, the coaching staff, the kids and everything," Jace Wilson, Bishop senior, said. "Everything about it just stuck out to me and I really love it."