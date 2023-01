Bishop improves to 8-0 in district with win over H.M. King

Posted at 2:46 PM, Jan 21, 2023

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers improve to 8-0 in UIL 4A district 31 with their 56-39 win over H.M. King. BISHOP POINTS

Allison Salinas - 2

Eleana Alvarez - 9

Kassidy Pena - 15

Logan Borchardt - 16

Marlene Ledezma - 7

Ava Salinas - 7

