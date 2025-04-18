Bishop holds off London 6-1, securing a share of the UIL District 30-3A

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers end the 2025 regular season with a share of the UIL District 30-3A title with Santa Gertrudis Academy. Bishop overpowered London 6-1 on Thursday.

The Lady Badgers got on the board in the first inning after Ayla Gonzales walked and Jasmine Ramirez hit an RBI single, but she was not done yet. Makenzie Thomas added a solo home run in the fourth, but the Lady Badgers pulled away in the fifth when Ramirez hit a 2 RBI single and Kalie Garza added an RBI single. Ramirez led Bishop going 3-for-3 at the plate.

Cambrie Rios earned the win on the bump for the Lady Badgers. She gave up 7 hits and 1 run over 7 innings, striking out 4 batters and walking 5.