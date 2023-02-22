Bishop defeats Ingleside in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals

SINTON, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers are going back to the UIL high school girls basketball regional tournament for the third season in-a-row. The only difference, this year they are playing in 4A instead of 3A. Bishop defeated Ingleside 58-39 on Tuesday to punch their ticket.

"Oh I'm so excited. It's going to be a blast. I can't wait to play at TAMUK, and I can't wait," Logan Borchart, Bishop junior, said. "Just had to pull it all together. Started off rough in the first half a little bit, but props to Ingleside. We just had to come together as a team and talk about it. We wanted it more, so that's what it took."

Bishop will play Boerne on Friday at 6 p.m. at Texas A&M-Kingsville in the UIL 4A regional semifinals.

BISHOP POINTS

Allison Salinas - 4

Eleana Alvarez - 2

Kassidy Pena - 12

Logan Borchardt - 20

Marlene Ledezma - 9

Ava Salinas - 11