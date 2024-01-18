Bishop basketball sweeps Calallen taking UIL 4A district 31 lead

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Badgers dominated the Calallen Wildcats at home Wednesday night in both high school boys and girls basketball.

The Bishop boys scored over 100 points for the first time this season by defeating Calallen 106-58. Bishop senior Donny Thomas led the floor with 28 points. Senior Kristian Ramos and Isaac Colunga scored 17 points. Colunga made five 3-pointers.

"Just having that dog mentality, and our coaches are always talking about that's our mindset in the game," Joseph Garza, Bishop senior point guard, said. "Defense and offense that's how we like to play. Especially on transition. That's where we get a lot of points at."

The Bishop boys are well on their way to another UIL 4A district 31 title. They won the title last season for the first time in 21 years.

The Lady Badgers won 72-14, keeping Calallen scoreless in the second half. Marlena Ledezma led the floor with 18 points followed by her teammate Logan Borchardt with 17. The Bishop seniors trusted freshman Leah Gutierrez in the third quarter when she made four 3-pointers.

"Just trust in each other," Borchardt, Bishop senior guard, said. "Really believing in each other, and we show up in practice. We know each other and it's just the chemistry at this point."

It was a victory for Bishop girls basketball head coach Sherry Luna in her first game back leading the team since her husband and athletic director George Luna passed away.

"That gave us extra push and showed our coach what she's been missing," Ledezma, Bishop senior post, said. "Make sure she didn't miss anything. Keep it the same, so she doesn't have to worry about anything coming back. Keep doing what we do just for her."

Up next, Bishop takes a road trip to H.M. King on Friday, Jan. 17. Girls are expected to tipoff around 6:15 p.m. and varsity boys will follow.