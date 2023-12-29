Bishop Athletic Director dies after health battle

BISHOP, Texas — Two weeks, support rang in from all over the Coastal Bend for Bishop Independent School District's Athletic Director, George Luna.

Luna had been battling through health issues stemming from cirrhosis of the liver.

On Thursday, Luna died after battling for months.

After Luna was diagnosed, doctors made another discovery there was an issue with a heart valve. Luna then needed a heart and liver transplant.

He was eventually moved from a San Antonio Hospital to Houston Methodist Hospital in hopes of getting those transplants. He was unable to get either transplant.

Information on services for Luna can be found in the image above.

