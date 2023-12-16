Prayers pour in for Bishop Athletic Director facing health emergency

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop Independent School District (BISD) Superintendent Christina Gutierrez began at the district in 2000, the same year George Luna signed on to be a physical Education teacher. Eventually he’d introduce the power lifting program to Bishop and become the athletic director about 13 years ago.

“He is a phenomenal man. Beautiful man. Beautiful at everything he does,” Gutierrez said.

Jace Wilson, Bishop graduate of 2022, is one of the student-athletes that competed under Luna's supervision.

“He’s always been there at the football games. If I scored a touchdown he’d be the first one to come up and celebrate with me and if I made a bad play he’d be the first one to get on me and tell me get my head up,” Wilson said.

Wilson is also Luna’s step-son. Wilson has been around Luna most of his life at home and at school while he competed in football, basketball and track.

So, it’s been hard for Wilson to see his step-father in a San Antonio hospital. He’s made trips to see Luna or talks to Luna on the phone each day

Wilson's trying to keep positive thoughts.

“He was really good and joking around still which is always good. Getting him to laugh. Trying not to talk about the situation with him,” Wilson said.

Luna was diagnosed with Cirrhosis of the liver a few months ago. He managed it OK, until he was told a liver transplant is needed.

Hearing this was hard for Gizel Morales. She's a 2011 graduate who was coached by Luna in power lifting. They've kept in touch since she graduated.

“When I got sick he was there," Morales. "To hear someone so strong and always kept it well together, seeing them kind of go through a hard time it really hits a person hard, especially someone you have on a pedestal."

To receive a new liver, his heart needed to be evaluated. An existing issue was discovered in a heart valve.

“We have been up and down and up and down on this roller coaster ride,” Gutierrez said.

Doctors told him they couldn’t fix his heart and therefore could not get him a new liver.

Because of his heart and liver issues, his kidneys were working overtime and that created another obstacle.

“You believe that he’s going to be sent home, he’s going to be put on medication and nature will just take care of what’s going to happen to George,” Gutierrez said.

Then, Houston Methodist Hospital called with a glimmer of hope. They told Luna they think they could give him a heart and liver transplant.

But, more bad news followed.

“The kidneys were giving so much trouble, right now, that they didn’t think it was going to be possible for Methodist in Houston to accept him,” Gutierrez said.

A few hours later that same day, the roller coaster started climbing high again.

Houston Methodist Hospital came back to say as soon as a bed is available in ICU, they'd welcome Luna in.

“So, it was enough to give him a breath of fresh air and to give him some hope and it gave us hope,” Gutierrez said.

The town of Bishop has been restless waiting for updates, from the guy who’s been a father figure throughout the school district.

“My faith never dwindled when it came to his health. If there’s one thing he taught me, it's how to be strong and that's how I have to be for him," Morales said.

Support is coming in many forms. It’s the positive messages from fellow athletic directors on social media. It’s a fundraising golf tournament in Kingsville, it’s BISD staff picking up the work that needs to get done while George and his wife Sherry are away, and it’s prayers.

“If you see us in public, don’t be scared to talk to us. We want to get talked to. We want to know that people are there thinking about us and it brings our spirits up and as well as Luna’s,” Wilson said.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Luna family as they continue to battle. All proceeds will go to them to help with medical bills.

