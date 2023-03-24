Watch Now
Bi-District soccer playoffs

Bi-District soccer playoffs
Bi-District soccer playoffs
Posted at 11:35 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 00:35:03-04

The first round of high school boys and girls soccer kicked off on Thursday. London boys won 3-1 on penalty kicks after failing to score in regulation and overtime.

UIL BI-DISTRICT BOYS SOCCER SCORES
5A: Laredo Nixon, Veterans Memorial
- Flour Bluff 2, Martin 3
- Juarez-Lincoln vs. Ray (Friday)
4A: London 0, IDEA North Mission 0 (London wins 3-1 in PK's)
-Vanguard Academy 0, Ingleside 1
- Beeville vs. IDEA Pharr (Saturday)
- Hidalgo, Rockport-Fulton

UIL BI-DISTRICT GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
5A: Gregory-Portland 4, Mission Veterans Memorial 1
- Flour Bluff 4, Laredo Nixon 3 (Up next: FB vs. Rowe)
- Juarez-Lincoln vs. Veterans Memorial (Friday)
4A: Alice 7, Hidalgo 3
- Calallen 11, Zapata 0
- London, Vanguard Academy
- IDEA North vs. Beeville (Saturday)

