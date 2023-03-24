Bi-District soccer playoffs

The first round of high school boys and girls soccer kicked off on Thursday. London boys won 3-1 on penalty kicks after failing to score in regulation and overtime.

UIL BI-DISTRICT BOYS SOCCER SCORES

5A: Laredo Nixon, Veterans Memorial

- Flour Bluff 2, Martin 3

- Juarez-Lincoln vs. Ray (Friday)

4A: London 0, IDEA North Mission 0 (London wins 3-1 in PK's)

-Vanguard Academy 0, Ingleside 1

- Beeville vs. IDEA Pharr (Saturday)

- Hidalgo, Rockport-Fulton