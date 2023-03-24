Bi-District soccer playoffs

The first round of high school boys and girls soccer kicked off on Thursday. London boys won 3-1 on penalty kicks after failing to score in regulation and overtime.
UIL BI-DISTRICT BOYS SOCCER SCORES
5A: Laredo Nixon, Veterans Memorial
- Flour Bluff 2, Martin 3
- Juarez-Lincoln vs. Ray (Friday)
4A: London 0, IDEA North Mission 0 (London wins 3-1 in PK's)
-Vanguard Academy 0, Ingleside 1
- Beeville vs. IDEA Pharr (Saturday)
- Hidalgo, Rockport-Fulton
UIL BI-DISTRICT GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
5A: Gregory-Portland 4, Mission Veterans Memorial 1
- Flour Bluff 4, Laredo Nixon 3 (Up next: FB vs. Rowe)
- Juarez-Lincoln vs. Veterans Memorial (Friday)
4A: Alice 7, Hidalgo 3
- Calallen 11, Zapata 0
- London, Vanguard Academy
- IDEA North vs. Beeville (Saturday)
How ‘bout those @AliceAthletics1 Lady Coyotes! Bi-district champs! Alice 7, Hidalgo 3. @CallerSports @qmartinez @ChrisThomasson7 @KRIS6sports @EchoNewsJournal @AliceHS_Coyotes @arlopez222 @joe_richard10 pic.twitter.com/v5n8FLyKxw— Pete Garcia (@petethesportsg1) March 24, 2023