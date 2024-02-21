Bi-District scores for Coastal Bend high school boys basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL this week. We've got highlights from London vs. Taft and Alice vs. Port Isabel.

UIL BI-DISTRICT BOYS SCORES

5A

Rio Grande City 36, Gregory-Portland 58

Veterans Memorial 50, Palmview 38

Nixon 60, Flour Bluff 35

Laredo Martin 55, Miller 56

4A

(HIGHLIGHTS) Alice 58, Port Isabel 90

Floresville 52, West Oso 30

Bishop 103, Jubilee Brownsville 44

Ingleside 43, Carrizo Springs 60

Sinton 97, Pearsall 70

Tuloso-Midway 46, Hidalgo 39

Somerset 58, Rockport-Fulton 39

La Feria 57, Calallen 40

3A

(HIGHLIGHTS) Taft 60, London 82

Goliad 54, San Diego 51

Santa Gertrudis 64, Mathis 51

Aransas Pass 55, Falfurrias 68

2A

Santa Maria 64, Three Rivers 54

Port Aransas 54, Riviera Kaufer 37

Kenedy 75, Freer 46

Agua-Dulce 44, Skidmore-Tynan 73