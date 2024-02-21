Bi-District scores for Coastal Bend high school boys basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL this week. We've got highlights from London vs. Taft and Alice vs. Port Isabel.
UIL BI-DISTRICT BOYS SCORES
5A
Rio Grande City 36, Gregory-Portland 58
Veterans Memorial 50, Palmview 38
Nixon 60, Flour Bluff 35
Laredo Martin 55, Miller 56
4A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Alice 58, Port Isabel 90
Floresville 52, West Oso 30
Bishop 103, Jubilee Brownsville 44
Ingleside 43, Carrizo Springs 60
Sinton 97, Pearsall 70
Tuloso-Midway 46, Hidalgo 39
Somerset 58, Rockport-Fulton 39
La Feria 57, Calallen 40
3A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Taft 60, London 82
Goliad 54, San Diego 51
Santa Gertrudis 64, Mathis 51
Aransas Pass 55, Falfurrias 68
2A
Santa Maria 64, Three Rivers 54
Port Aransas 54, Riviera Kaufer 37
Kenedy 75, Freer 46
Agua-Dulce 44, Skidmore-Tynan 73