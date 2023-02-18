Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Beeville defeats Calallen in UIL 4A area playoffs

Beeville defeats Calallen in UIL 4A area playoffs
Beeville wins UIL 4A Area playoffs
Posted at 10:16 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 00:06:12-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Lady Trojans are moving on to the third round of high school girls basketball playoffs for the first time since 2020 after defeating the Calallen Lady Cats 49-36 on Friday. Cylee Lopez led Beeville with 10 points.

"We've definitely improved more since last year," Lopez said. "With our season cut short last year in round two, so this is a revenge tour for us right now."

Beeville will play Somerset in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Falls City.

BEEVILLE POINTS
Cylee Lopez - 10
Kaydence Menchaca - 9
Jaida Gonzales - 9
Brittany Auzston - 8
Carrah Davis - 8
Aaralyn DelBosque - 3
Danielle Gonzales - 2

CALALLEN POINTS
Gabriela Herrera - 13
Krlie Haigood - 10
Lily Hernandez - 6
Mackenzie Mounts - 3
Marisol Flores - 2
Alexa Filla - 2

Kaydence Menchaca- Junior Guard

Cylee Lopez-Senior Point Guard

Jaida Gonzales- Senior


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Black History Month