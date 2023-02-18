Beeville defeats Calallen in UIL 4A area playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Lady Trojans are moving on to the third round of high school girls basketball playoffs for the first time since 2020 after defeating the Calallen Lady Cats 49-36 on Friday. Cylee Lopez led Beeville with 10 points.
"We've definitely improved more since last year," Lopez said. "With our season cut short last year in round two, so this is a revenge tour for us right now."
Beeville will play Somerset in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Falls City.
BEEVILLE POINTS
Cylee Lopez - 10
Kaydence Menchaca - 9
Jaida Gonzales - 9
Brittany Auzston - 8
Carrah Davis - 8
Aaralyn DelBosque - 3
Danielle Gonzales - 2
CALALLEN POINTS
Gabriela Herrera - 13
Krlie Haigood - 10
Lily Hernandez - 6
Mackenzie Mounts - 3
Marisol Flores - 2
Alexa Filla - 2
Kaydence Menchaca- Junior Guard
Cylee Lopez-Senior Point Guard
Jaida Gonzales- Senior