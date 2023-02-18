Beeville defeats Calallen in UIL 4A area playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Lady Trojans are moving on to the third round of high school girls basketball playoffs for the first time since 2020 after defeating the Calallen Lady Cats 49-36 on Friday. Cylee Lopez led Beeville with 10 points.

"We've definitely improved more since last year," Lopez said. "With our season cut short last year in round two, so this is a revenge tour for us right now."

Beeville will play Somerset in the UIL 4A regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Falls City.

BEEVILLE POINTS

Cylee Lopez - 10

Kaydence Menchaca - 9

Jaida Gonzales - 9

Brittany Auzston - 8

Carrah Davis - 8

Aaralyn DelBosque - 3

Danielle Gonzales - 2

CALALLEN POINTS

Gabriela Herrera - 13

Krlie Haigood - 10

Lily Hernandez - 6

Mackenzie Mounts - 3

Marisol Flores - 2

Alexa Filla - 2

Kaydence Menchaca- Junior Guard

Cylee Lopez-Senior Point Guard

Jaida Gonzales- Senior



