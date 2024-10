FULTON, Texas — Beeville volleyball improved their season overall season record to (77-2) after holding off Rockport-Fulton in three sets 25-15, 25-22 and 25-20. The Lady Trojans are now (1-0) in UIL 4A District 30.

UIL 4A District 30

Beeville 1-0

Calhoun 1-0

Sinton 1-1

Rockport-Fulton 1-1

Ingleside 0-2