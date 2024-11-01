Battle of unbeatens for district championship; Flour Bluff (8-0) hosts PSJA North (8-0)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For week 10 Hornet Stadium will host one of two games between two undefeated teams in Texas high school football. Fans can expect a lot of scoring Friday night. Flour Bluff is hosting PSJA North for the UIL 5A-DI District 15 championship. The big question is what has made this year so special.

“Everything that we do together I mean a lot of seniors we grew up together and we played years and years together," Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff senior quarterback, said. "I think it’s just the chemistry and the brotherhood we’ve created. I mean this is the last time we’ll all get to be on the field with each other, so we’re trying to go out with a bang.”

The Flour Bluff offense features plenty of future college players like quarterback Jayden Paluseo and receivers Cameran Dickson and Andre Mimms.

“I think we started playing together in junior high, and our connection came a long way," Mimms said, Flour Bluff senior receivers, said. "It’s crazy. I can’t explain how me and him feel when the ball is in the air. It’s just exciting.”

Coaching experience is a unique asset for the Hornets. First-year head coach Clynton Elwood totals 16 years, the o-line coach adds 10 years, the running back coach has been here for 21 years and offensive coordinator Brian Baker for 13 years. Baker is a 2006 Flour Bluff grad.

“Means a lot to the people, the coaches that are here," Brian Baker, Flour Bluff offensive coordinator, said. "There’s other jobs that are good, but for me it would be really tough to leave a place like this.”

The Hornets’ 8-0 start to the season is their best since 2014. A few of the seniors on this year’s team have been on varsity since freshman year, and they’ve been a part of 16 playoff games.

“Every year that I watched the Hornets growing up, watching them in the stands, I mean they make it rounds and rounds deep in playoffs," Paluseo said. "Even my freshman year when I was just a backup on varsity we made it to the fifth round, so I just knew whenever I became the starter I wanted to continue the tradition of winning.”

PSJA North and Flour Bluff face off on Friday at Hornet Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Now one special note to know about the Raiders is they have not lost a regular season game for 28 straight wins, but they haven't been in the same district as Flour Bluff. The Hornets can end a historic streak.

Last year, in a different district, Flour Bluff won their district championship over Gregory-Portland.