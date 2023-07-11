Athletes testing their skills at Todd Dodge Football Camp in Gregory-Portland

GREGORY-PORTLAND, Texas — Its only three weeks away from the first day of high school football practice, and a few players are getting in some more reps and conditioning this week from a legendary head coach.

"They really focus on a lot of footwork and getting your shoulders turned, and I just love the way these coaches work with us," Gregory-Portland junior quarterback Reed Dooms said. "They're great coaches and I love being here."

7-time UIL state champion coach Todd Dodge is back in the Coastal Bend for his sixth quarterback and wide receiver football camp in Gregory-Portland.

"It's a camp that over three days it means a whole lot to our staff for us to see improvement," Dodge said. "A guy who may be a returning all-district player at the high school level or some little kid that's a fifth grader that's the first time he's ever done anything for football."

Dodge's receivers are fine-tuning their route running and ball skills as well as how to leverage a defensive back. Meanwhile quarterbacks are working in the pocket, on the run and accuracy.

"It made me just want to come out here more because I get to work on my footwork you know, agility and cardio actually so I can stay in shape for the upcoming season," Three Rivers junior linebacker and running back James Contreras said.

These athletes have travelled all across the state to learn from the state champion, even from Windthorst near Wichita Falls.

"We drove probably 6.5 hours," Windthorst junior running back Tyler Camacho said. "Keeping good footwork, learning different routes, learning different techniques and just seeing how other people do things so I can make my game better at home."

The best part is seeing these athletes improve every year like the Harrison brothers out of Gregory-Portland.

"Follow them during the season," Dodge said. "I've got kids that were in sixth grade, and now they're playing varsity football."

To sign up for the final days of the Todd Dodge Football Camp, July 10-12, or to keep an eye on future dates and locations click here.